Nagad offers up to 16% discount, cashback over 126 brands

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 04:24 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Nagad, a wing of Bangladesh Postal Department has launched a campaign "Utshobe Khushi Nagad-A Beshi" recently on the occasion of Victory Day.

The mobile financial service is offering up to 16% discount and cashback over 126 brands.

The campaign started on 13 December and will run till 31 December this year, reads a press release.  

By using Nagad wallet, customers can avail the offers from more than 2,500 outlets of different brands throughout the country. 

Superstores, restaurants, airlines, fashion products, e-commerce, electronics, footwear, furniture, hotel and resorts, internet and satellite TV, accessories, tour and travels are some of the categories where Nagad customers can enjoy the special discount and cashback offer.  

Talking about the campaign, Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "We are very happy to extend such special offers for customers in the victory month. Customers' choice and priority is our main concern."   

Some mentionable brands are Shwapno, Agora, Daily Shopping and Meena Bazar from superstore category; Samsung, Walton and Sony Rangs from electronics category; Secret Recipe, Tasty Treat and Tarka from restaurants category; Apex and Bay Emporium from footwear; Cat's Eye, Sara and Le Reve from fashion products; NovoAir and Biman Bangladesh Airlines from airlines category; Link Three and Carnival from Internet Service Provider (ISP) category; Akash DTH from satellite TV category; Pickaboo and Bangla CAT from e-Commerce category; President Resort and Dream Square are from hotel and resorts category.  

While paying bills, customers have to use merchant QR option through Nagad app and USSD or online payment to avail the discount and instant cashback. Furthermore, customer's Nagad account has to be active to enjoy the victory month's special offer.   

To know more about the "Utshobe Khushi Nagad-A Beshi" campaign, customers can visit www.nagad.com.bd or can dial 16167 or 09609616167.  

 

Comments

