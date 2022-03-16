Nagad offers 10% instant cashback at 13 superstores

Nagad has announced a 10% cashback on purchases from the 13 superstores in the country.

Customers can get up to 10% or Tk100 instant cashback on Nagad payments every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 13 merchants - Shwapno, Unimart, Meena Bazar, Agora, Amana Big Bazar, Prince Bazar, Daily Shopping, Big Bazar Super Shop, Mehedi Mart, Sunny Mart, The Basket Limited, Khulshi Mart, and Shopping Bag Super Shop, said a press release.

Besides, they will be able to enjoy this cashback once from each merchant during the whole campaign period by fulfilling the terms and conditions of this campaign.

Customers must have an active Nagad account in order to be eligible for this instant cashback. Also, they will receive this cashback only if they pay during the weekend using the Nagad App or USSD (*167#).

Nagad Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Recently, due to the rise of commodity prices, people are struggling with their daily shopping. We are always trying to give people a little extra benefit, which is why this weekend offer is launched."

The offer will be available until 2 April 2022.