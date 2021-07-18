Nagad offers 10% cash back at super shops before Eid

Nagad has announced a 10% cashback on the purchase at the top seven super shops of the country ahead of Eid-ul-Azha celebration.

Users of Nagad can enjoy the offer until the night before Eid at around 300 outlets of Shwapno, Unimart, Prince Bazar, Wholesale Club, Meena Bazar, Daily Shopping and Agora.

Customers will receive a 10% discount, or up to Tk100, if they make payment through the Nagad app or mobile USSD at any of the outlets.

Under the campaign, users can avail themselves of the offer once from each of the seven superstores.

The mobile financial service has launched the offer as part of its "Deshi Nagad e Beshi Lav" campaign to facilitate shopping at the superstores.

Nagad's Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "I hope our users will get a better glimpse of how using Nagad can give them the maximum benefit."