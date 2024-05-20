Nagad mega campaign: Shakib hands over land to CNG driver's team

CNG auto-rickshaw driver Akizul Islam and his team have clinched the fourth plot in the country's largest Eid campaign "Nagad e Jomi" launched by Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh.

Recently, this piece of land was handed over by world's best all-rounder and former captain of Bangladesh national cricket team, Shakib Al Hasan, to the winners at Purbachal Probashi Polli's project site. The other two members of the winning team are Aslam Hossain and Masum Islam, reads a press release.

Muhammad Solaiman, deputy chief marketing officer of Nagad Ltd., got into winner Akizul's CNG-run autorickshaw and came to Probashi Polli. On the way, Shakib Al Hasan cleverly joined them by getting into the autorickshaw wearing a mask. Upon arriving at the land and recognising Shakib, Akizul was overwhelmed with joy. He and the other winners were moved to tears upon learning that they had won the land. This was the fourth land handover under the campaign.

A total of eight Lucky winners participating in the campaign will receive plots as gifts. On the occasion of Eid, Nagad has come up with a never-seen-before offer for its customers to win land in Dhaka. Purbachal Probashi Palli Group, a leading real estate company in Bangladesh, has joined hands with Nagad as the land partner for the ongoing mega campaign. During the campaign, Nagad customers stand a chance to win dream plots in Dhaka by following three easy steps.

They can also win many other exciting mega gifts including motorbikes, TVs, fridges, smartphones worth BDT 20 crore, on individual transactions using this MFS.

On the day of the event, two members of Akizul Islam's team were first brought to Probashi Polli's project site without knowing that they had won the land. Then, Muhammad Solaiman hired Akijul's CNG-run autorickshaw to head to Probashi Palli. On the way, under the pretense of a car malfunction, Shakib Al Hasan joined them in the auto-rickshaw, wearing a mask. Once at the winners' land, Shakib revealed himself to the winners.

Akizul felt that having Shakib in his CNG-run autorickshaw was a significant moment in his life. Receiving the land from Shakib made his emotions overflow. With tears in his eyes, Akizul said, "I never dreamed that Allah would give me such a day. I can't believe I had someone as famous as Shakib Al Hasan in my CNG. Now I have won land too. I never thought this would be my destiny."

By making an add-money of a small amount to his Nagad wallet, Akizul was eligible to form a team. He then created a team with Aslam and Masum. Aslam mentioned that they initially didn't believe in the campaign. Emotionally, he said, "Akizul Bhai formed this team after seeing the advertisement. He then told us to use Nagad more often. We always use Nagad, but we didn't believe in the land offer. Today, we received that land."

In this campaign, the first plot was won by garment worker Rasel Ahmed and his team. In the following week, Narail's Debashish Bhowmik and his team clinched the second plot, which they received from National cricket team all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad. The third plot went to the team of Md Habibur Rahman, his wife and child. Bangladesh Cricket Team's allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz handed over the third plot to the winning team.

Mentionable, to participate in the "Nagad e Jomi" campaign, a Nagad customer must make a minimum of BDT 100 mobile recharge, or a minimum of BDT 500 payment, or a minimum of BDT 1,000 add-money. Following any of the three transactions, they will instantly get a message that will confirm their eligibility to take part in the campaign. Then, a participant will create a team of three having active Nagad accounts, including himself/herself, and everyone in the team will have to remain active in transactions during the campaign period to stay in competition to win land in Dhaka. Customers can also win land by receiving a minimum of BDT 5,000, excluding government incentives, in remittances through Nagad.