Nagad mega campaign: 31 more winners receive attractive gifts

10 July, 2024, 02:10 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Thirty-one more winners have received different exciting gifts by participating in the country's biggest transactions campaign – initiated by Nagad, a popular mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh.

Under this, Tk20 crore campaign named "Nagad e Jomi", four winning teams and one expatriate from Malaysia received their plots in Dhaka's Purbachal Probashi Palli.

Nagad's Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer Sadat Adnan Ahmad, and Executive Vice-President and Deputy Chief Marketing Officer Muhammad Solaiman handed over the gifts to the winners at Nagad's head office in the capital's Banani area, reads a press release on Monday.

Every year Nagad offers many exciting gifts on the occasion of Eid.

Last year Nagad's BMW mega campaign generated a significant buzz within the country.

Besides, customers grabbed sedan cars, motorcycles, and other gifts through Nagad payments.

This year, Nagad has gone a step ahead as it has launched the country's biggest campaign, giving away land in Dhaka.

Five winning teams have already got their plots and the rest of the winners will also get their ones. There is no more chance to win gifts under this campaign that ended on 30 June.

By conducting transactions, receiving remittances, and forming teams, Md. Ariful Islam, Md. Jasim Uddin, Md. Masud Khan, and Md. Giasuddin Molla won prizes such as televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, and smartphones.

Rahat Ahmed Simanta and Rifat Bin Siddique won prizes by participating in the influencers' campaign.

Additionally, Sheikh Sufiyan and Afrin Liza received "Viewers' Awards" by giving correct answers to quizzes asked in Nagad's special TV show.

A total of 31 more winners received prizes in various categories in the mega campaign.

During the prize distribution of the mega campaign, Nagad's Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer Sadat Adnan Ahmad, said, "Through Nagad, many people have fulfilled their dream of owning land in Dhaka. We have distributed gifts worth approximately Tk 20 crore during this mega campaign. We have thus received a tremendous response from our customers, and we hope to bring more amazing offers for our customers in the future."

