Nagad MD named 'Fintech Personality of the Year 2022'

Corporates

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 04:03 pm

Nagad MD named ‘Fintech Personality of the Year 2022’

Nagad wins ‘Best Innovative Digital Financial Services Brand’ award

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 04:03 pm
Nagad MD named ‘Fintech Personality of the Year 2022’

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad, has been named "Fintech Personality of the Year 2022" by the UK-based Global Brands Magazine. 

Additionally, the postal department's mobile financial service Nagad won "the best innovative digital financial services brand" recognition, reads a press release. 

The prestigious publication, Global Brands Magazine, recently announced the award in its 10th edition.  The magazine has been recognisng innovations and accomplishments in several businesses such as fintech, banking, education, and technology. 

This year, the magazine awarded the best organisations in 11 industries, including airlines, banking and finance, fintech, consultancy, education, education technology, the stock market, insurance, investment, leadership, and technology.

Tanvir A Mishuk has been selected for his exceptional contribution to financial inclusion through Nagad'. He has managed to bring over six crore people into financial inclusion in only three years, who were previously excluded from financial inclusion.

Upon receiving the award he said, "Winning awards is not my key objective. Yet, I am happy that the award acknowledged my work. I am even more delighted that the world-renowned organisation honoured my organisation as the most innovative digital financial services provider. The accomplishment belongs to my hardworking colleagues as well, in whose hands, I believe Nagad will continue to grow."

