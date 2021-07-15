Nagad makes payment easy to buy sacrificial animals

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office, has come up with all the arrangements on buying and processing sacrificial animals to allow customers the opportunity to avoid rushing to the cattle market amid health risks during the difficult period caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can easily choose and buy their best choice animals from the top online markets of the country for sacrificial animals and make the payment through Nagad. Thus, Nagad will be able to make Eid-ul-Azha more colorful even during the ongoing Covid crisis.

Speaking about the initiative, Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, said, "We are always working to make our customers' lives a little easier. As part of this, we are doing our best to help our customers to make arrangements for Eid. So, we have become involved in the procedures of sacrificing animals. Hopefully, customers will avail themselves of the opportunity to buy the animal of their choice easily and safely while maintaining social distance during this emergency period. We hope that the service will be popular among the customers like it was last year."

In addition to purchasing animals, all the payments for home delivery, meat processing and post-processing delivery can be made through Nagad. As a result, anyone can sacrifice an animal by maintaining physical distancing completely, which is a major protection measure from the deadly virus.

Nagad is working as the payment partner of online marketplaces such as Saadeq Agro, Bengal Meat, Bangla Cut, Priyoshop, HungryNaki, Checklist, Bellwether Agro Meghdubi Agro and so on during this Eid.

At Saadeq Agro, customers will get an unlimited discount on the payment amount at the rate of 10% if they pay the meat processing fee through Nagad. Customers can purchase all types of sacrificial animals from the rest of the online markets, except HungryNaki, which is allowing Nagad users to buy only goats and make the payment.

After selecting the animal by visiting the links or websites of the online haats, customers are also getting the scope to talk to the seller on mobile phones. In some cases, they can watch videos of the animals. After selecting the animal, they can make the payment into the company's Nagad merchant account.

Currently, the MFS carrier has 5.20 crore customers, and the daily transaction volume averages Tk 650 crore. Recently, Nagad has received excellent response from the market for its work under the slogan – Deshi Nagad-e Beshi Lave, where it mainly focuses on customers' overall profit using Nagad.