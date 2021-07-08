Nagad launches self PIN reset option

Corporates

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 09:50 pm

Nagad users can now change their PIN numbers directly from their phones rather than relying only on the time consuming option of contacting their help desk.

Nagad says this new feature will save the customer the time consuming and hectic challenge of getting hold of a Nagad customer care representative and fixing the issue and as a result will save the user a lot of time, said a press release on Thursday

For PIN reset, the user has to dial *167#. This will lead to a menu where they have to press 8 in the keypad to select the PIN changing option.

In the next stage the user will find two other options, 1 for forgetting PIN and 2 for resetting PIN. When pressed 1 the user has to input his/her national identity (NID) number and a confirmation text will be sent from Nagad. Then the user will have to input the birth date. 

In the next step, user will be asked transaction related questions like if any transaction were made in last 90 days, types of transection and the amount of last transection. By completing this step, the user will be allowed to reset the PIN number, the release said.

While setting the PIN, the customer must make sure that the 4 digits in the PIN are not consecutive. If they are, then the Nagad database will not register the pin as it is quite unsecure to do so.

With the new self PIN reset service any user will be allowed maximum 5 times to reset PIN. If they fail to do it, the PIN reset option will be blocked for four hours, if someone wants to reset the PIN in this period he/she has to reach the call centre at 16167 or 096 096 16167, the release said.

In regards to this new service, Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "For the past few days we have been working closely on the PIN resetting issue. Eventually the service became available to the people. Now users will be more self-sufficient even resetting their Nagad account's PIN. If customers are aware and do not share their PIN with anyone, no untoward incidents will occur as there is no scope to access Nagad account without having PIN."

It is to be mentioned that Nagad never asks for the PIN number from its users in any circumstances. So if the users receive any such call or request, they should not entertain it.

