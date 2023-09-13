Nagad launches ‘Ek Takar’ offer on Banglalink mobile recharge

Corporates

Press Release
13 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 04:35 pm

Related News

Nagad launches ‘Ek Takar’ offer on Banglalink mobile recharge

Press Release
13 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 04:35 pm
Nagad launches ‘Ek Takar’ offer on Banglalink mobile recharge

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service in Bangladesh, has dangled an "Ek Takar" offer on recharge to any Banglalink numbers through its app or by dialing USSD *167#, to encourage people to more cashless transactions. 

Every hour first 300 customers – a total of 900 rechargers a day – will get a cashback of Tk63 on the recharge of Tk64 to Banglalink prepaid and postpaid numbers through Nagad. The mobile recharges between 6pm and 9pm every day will be eligible for the cashback offer, reads a press release.

Besides, a user making the highest number of Tk64 mobile recharge a day will get an attractive smartphone. The winners will be notified through SMS if selected for this special prize, and the list of winners with photographs will be published on the official Facebook page of Nagad Limited. The campaign, which commenced on 10 September, will continue till the 14th of this month. 

Talking about this campaign, Sadat Adnan Ahmed, chief marketing officer of Nagad Ltd, said, "Nagad wants as many people as possible in the country to get used to digital transactions and use MFS for daily needs like mobile recharge. That is why we have come up with this campaign in partnership with one of the leading mobile operators Banglalink."

Mentionable, no one from Nagad Limited will ask customers for PIN number or OTP for this campaign or for any other reasons. Additionally, Nagad representatives will never call customers to make any transactions or recharge their mobile numbers.
 

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Libya's Darna city damaged $67 million in floods

Libya's Darna city damaged $67 million in floods

16m | TBS World
What are the prices for iPhone 15 series?

What are the prices for iPhone 15 series?

1h | Tech Talk
How Nagad became a billion-dollar company in just 4 years

How Nagad became a billion-dollar company in just 4 years

46m | Corporate Talks
Which district has the most dengue patients?

Which district has the most dengue patients?

5h | TBS Stories