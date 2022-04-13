Nagad launches e-commerce platform ‘Nagad Mela’

Corporates

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 04:18 pm

Nagad launches e-commerce platform ‘Nagad Mela’

 The postal department's mobile financial service Nagad has launched an e-commerce platform called 'Nagad Mela'.

The customers of 'Nagad' can access the platform through  'Nagad app', reads a press release.

Alternatively, interested customers can also access this platform by directly visiting the website https://nagadmela.com/.

In the country's growing e-commerce industry, the platform will ensure that products and services reach customers' doorsteps as quickly as possible, while also offering shoppers convenient and hassle-free online purchasing options.

With this objective, 'Nagad Mela' will now offer online shopping services to its customers, offering a diverse collection of high-quality local and international products. The initiative was launched in partnership with DotLines, a business technology solution provider in Bangladesh.

Nagad Mela has been arranged with over 10,000 products in six popular categories of customers' choice. The platform sells everything from electronics to top mobile brands, lifestyle products, baby apparel and toys, personal care and home decor items.

Additionally, with Eid around the corner, 'Nagad Mela' is offering over 10,000 selected local and international products for the shoppers. Customers can also enjoy up to 60% instant cashback on their purchases during this festive season. Additionally, Nagad Mela will ensure that products are delivered within three to five days using E-Courier's countrywide network as a delivery partner.

Regarding 'Nagad Mela', Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad said, "We believe, an innovative initiative such as 'Nagad Mela' is crucial in transforming Bangladesh into a cashless society. Hopefully, our consumers will enjoy the benefits of Nagad and DotLines' joint effort, which will assist bring about a positive change in the country's e-commerce industry."
 

