Nagad launches campaign ‘Deshi Nagad e Beshi Labh’

Nagad, Mobile Financial Service (MFS) of the postal department, has launched a new campaign under the slogan of "Deshi Nagad e Beshi Labh" to attract more customers.

Through the campaign, ordinary people will understand the extent of benefit they can enjoy by using Nagad and how, reads a press release.

In addition to sending money, Nagad is offering solutions to various financial problems in keeping with the time.

If users run out of mobile balances or internet data, they can instantly buy various talk time and internet packages at the lowest cost from anywhere. They can carry out online shopping and pay utility bills for water, electricity, gas and internet without any extra cost. For insurance premium payment through Nagad, there is a cash-back. Customers can also add money using their Visa and MasterCard and get up to Tk 300 cash-back by paying credit card bills through Nagad.

Nagad also has an option through which Covid-19 test fee can be paid. About 9 lakh people have paid Covid test fees using Nagad in the last one year.

In order to facilitate daily activities, Nagad has made arrangements to make payments to about 20,000 merchants across the country.

In addition, shopping bills are being paid on more than 700 e-commerce platforms through Nagad, and almost all of them offer various attractive facilities, including cash-back. Transactions through Nagad are popular on numerous Facebook-based e-commerce sites, facilitating online shopping.

Apart from this, it is now easy to pay the bills of more than 200 internet service providers and the tuition fees of around 250 educational institutions. For the savers, Nagad is offering 7.5 percent profit, which is the highest in the country.

Speaking about the continued efforts to introduce people-friendly services to the platform Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, said, "Nagad is working to ensure a digital life for the people of Bangladesh. We are working hard to create a successful digital ecosystem. And the only way to do so is to ensure digital payments. Nagad is giving all sorts of exciting offers, including various types of cash-backs to expand digital businesses. We are working to encourage people to live digitally."

In addition, 200 garment factories paid wages and salaries to their workers through Nagad during the lockdown last year while 33 charities are raising donations using the platform.