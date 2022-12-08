Nagad hosts cine night for its business partners

Corporates

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 03:50 pm

Related News

Nagad hosts cine night for its business partners

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 03:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Nagad, a mobile money service provider, has recently organised a movie show for the employees of its business partners.

"Damal", a Raihan Rafi directorial film on liberation war revolves around members of the Independent Bangla football team, was screened at a cineplex in Dhaka, said a press release. 

Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan, who acted in the movie, along with Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman and Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury were also present at the event.

Since its inception as a mobile financial service provider, Nagad has been working with various corporate and established business firms. The "Cine Night" was organised to celebrate a long association that the state-owned MFS provider has formed with them.

Thanking Nagad, Jamal Bhuyan wished all the institutions success. 

Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief business officer of Nagad, said, "Today, the number of our corporate clients is more than 2,000. This has been possible because you have faith in Nagad."

"We are going to introduce many more new technologies and unique products, which will make your businesses easier and bigger. We hope that you will stay with us as you have so far been," he added.

A brief thanksgiving ceremony was held before the film was screened.

Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief sales officer of Nagad, said, "The position that Nagad has reached today is mainly because of your efforts and cooperation. We consider you our comrades on our journey."

Nagad believes, "If your businesses grow, so will ours. So, we want to thank you. We made this movie screening to have a nice time together."

Earlier, Bangladesh National Football Team captain Jamal Bhuyan was welcomed with a bouquet by Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman and Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury.

Nagad / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

5h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

6h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

6h | Panorama
Recessions lead the investors to take money out of stocks and other risky investments, and are willing to accept low returns in safe, long-term fixed income investments. Photo: Reuters

What the inverted yield curve says about the next recession

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

5h | Videos
Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

6h | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

18h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points