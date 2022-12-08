Nagad hosts cine night for its business partners

Nagad, a mobile money service provider, has recently organised a movie show for the employees of its business partners.

"Damal", a Raihan Rafi directorial film on liberation war revolves around members of the Independent Bangla football team, was screened at a cineplex in Dhaka, said a press release.

Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan, who acted in the movie, along with Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman and Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury were also present at the event.

Since its inception as a mobile financial service provider, Nagad has been working with various corporate and established business firms. The "Cine Night" was organised to celebrate a long association that the state-owned MFS provider has formed with them.

Thanking Nagad, Jamal Bhuyan wished all the institutions success.

Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief business officer of Nagad, said, "Today, the number of our corporate clients is more than 2,000. This has been possible because you have faith in Nagad."

"We are going to introduce many more new technologies and unique products, which will make your businesses easier and bigger. We hope that you will stay with us as you have so far been," he added.

A brief thanksgiving ceremony was held before the film was screened.

Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief sales officer of Nagad, said, "The position that Nagad has reached today is mainly because of your efforts and cooperation. We consider you our comrades on our journey."

Nagad believes, "If your businesses grow, so will ours. So, we want to thank you. We made this movie screening to have a nice time together."

