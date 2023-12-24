Nagad honoured as 'Most Emerging Brand' of Bangladesh

Mobile financial service provider Nagad has been honoured as the "Most Emerging Brand" of Bangladesh for an unprecedented rise in the brand equity index for three years in a row.

This recognition was conferred on Nagad at the 15th edition of the Best Brand Award 2023 held at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday, reads a press release.

Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer Sadat Adnan Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury and other top officials received the prestigious award.

Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with nSearch Ltd conducted a study, took 10,000 interviews of customers living in both urban and rural areas, and picked Nagad as the most emerging brand of Bangladesh.

Founder and Managing Director of Tanvir A Mishuk sees this recognition as a reflection of customer love. He says, "While being acknowledged as one of the nation's premier brands is indeed an honour, our true aspiration lies in garnering the affection of our customers. We believe we can achieve that by contributing to the socio-economic development of our country. And that's exactly what we've been striving for over the past four years, culminating adoration of over 8.5 crore customers."

Nagad has now become a popular mobile financial service provider of 8.5 crore customers only in four years of its inception. Alongside popularising digital payments across the country as well as ensuring market competition, its daily transactions have now reached Tk1,300 crore on average.