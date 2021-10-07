Nagad to honor best reporters of DRU

Corporates

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 01:46 pm

Related News

Nagad to honor best reporters of DRU

This year in two segments, print and online, and, television and radio, 22 best reports will be awarded. The country’s 10 veteran editors will select the best reports after a thorough examination. At the end of the current month, in an extravagant event award will be handed over to the winners. 

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 01:46 pm
From left Dhaka Reporters’ Unity’s Organising Secretary Mynul Hossain Sohel, General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan, President Mursalin Nomani, Nagad’s Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite and Nagad’s Public Communications Department Head Md. Zahidul Islam.
From left Dhaka Reporters’ Unity’s Organising Secretary Mynul Hossain Sohel, General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan, President Mursalin Nomani, Nagad’s Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite and Nagad’s Public Communications Department Head Md. Zahidul Islam.

The Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad and Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) join hands for its most prestigious event of the year "Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award 2021". The announcement of the collaboration between popular mobile financial service Nagad and Dhaka Reporters Unity came at a DUR press briefing today at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium, states a press release. 

This year in two segments, print and online, and, television and radio, 22 best reports will be awarded. The country's 10 veteran editors will select the best reports after a thorough examination. At the end of the current month, in an extravagant event award will be handed over to the winners. 

The announcement said the members of the organization can submit their reports published or broadcast from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021 for the award nomination. The report submission deadline is 8 PM of October 08, time will not be extended anymore, said Mosiur Rahaman Khan, General Secretary of while detailed out about the event during the press briefing. Nagad Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite elaborated the inclusion of Nagad in the event. 

DRU President Mursalin Nomani, convener of "Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award 2021" Mynul Hasan Sohel, and other leaders of the organization was present on the occasion.

About "Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award 2021", Nagad Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite said, "Collaborating with DRU to selecting the best reports of the year was a big opportunity for us. We didn't want to let it go. We are always in favor of responsible and pro-people journalism. Our such stand will stay in the future. We hope that this effort of Nagad will play a role in the development of journalism in the country."

Creating a hype with so many innovations mobile financial service Nagad is already a payment partner of DRU. In the event, President of DRU Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Mosiur Rahaman Khan inaugurated the organization's annual fee payment procedure by depositing their fees through Nagad.

After being formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 26 March 2019, Nagad has obtained 5.5 crore subscribers with a daily average payment of BDT 750 crore within its two and a half years' journey.

Nagad / Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

7h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

7h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 