Nagad, Hindu Religious Welfare Trust sign agreement

Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad has signed an agreement with the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust, under Ministry of Religious Affairs, for allowance disbursement.

Under the agreement, Hindu Religious Welfare Trust stipend and other allowance beneficiaries can receive their money via Nagad, said a press release.

The agreement was signed by Nagad Executive Director Md Shafayet Alam and Ministry of Religious Affairs Deputy Secretary Dr Dilip Kumar Gosh on behalf of the respective parties.

The Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Deputy Director Proshanto Kumar Biswas, Nagad Head of External Affairs Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), Deputy General Manager of External Affairs Asma Alamgir were present among others in the ceremony.