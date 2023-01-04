Nagad featured as case study of Philip Kotler's upcoming book

Photo: Courtesy

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, has been featured as a case study in the Bangladesh edition of the upcoming book titled "Essentials of Modern Marketing", written by Professor Philip Kotler, popularly known as the "father of modern marketing" around the world.

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad, has worked as a case co-author for this book, said a press release.

Northern Education Group, a strategic partner (Bangladesh) of Philip Kotler's organisation Kotler Impact and World Marketing Summit Group, has recently made the revelation.

The organisation has already planned to spread this book on modern marketing among students, including those in universities, and corporates across Bangladesh.

American Professor Philip Kotler along with his associates is going to give a new dimension to the book "Essentials of Modern Marketing" by incorporating academic case studies of different independent organisations worldwide.

Mobile Financial Service provider Nagad, ICT Division, Ministry of Land, Grameenphone and other organisations from Bangladesh have the opportunity to add their cases to this book.

Philip Kotler's "Marketing Management" is a widely used book in today's world. Besides, the marketing Guru's World Marketing Summit is also the world's marketing-related biggest event, participated by more than 2 million Bangladeshi students in 2022.

Philip Kotler's book "Essentials of Modern Marketing" covers up-to-date and insightful marketing issues. Apart from this, the book focuses on how to use different tools or techniques, rather than on product marketing, which will help to influence marketing in the future. This book will be useful mainly for the owners of different organisations and their managers, professors and students.

In the Bangladesh edition of "Essentials of Modern Marketing", Nagad has secured its place, thanks mainly to its timely innovations and smart marketing. For example, Nagad won the "Commward-Excellence in Creative Communication Award" in 2022 - a flagship initiative of the Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Besides, Nagad clinched the Best Innovation Digital Financial Service Award for the first e-KYC Innovation in Bangladesh, Inclusive Fintech Fifty Award, Best Digital Financial Service Provider Award, WITSA Global Excellence Award, Digital Bangladesh Award, E-Commerce Mover Award, Best Marketing Communication Award and Fintech Personality of the Year, Mastercard Excellence Awards and many more domestic and international accolades.

Only in three and half years of its journey, Nagad has achieved enviable success and earned recognition both at home and abroad, thanks to the dynamic leadership of its founder Tanvir A Mishuk. Every day millions of people are coming into the fold of financial inclusion because of his strong leadership and timely innovations in the financial market.

People's financial inclusion through Nagad has had an overall positive effect on the country's economy, as its more than 70 million registered customers bear testimony to it.

To recognise and reward Nagad and its founder Tanvir A Mishuk for their contribution to bringing a radical change in Bangladesh's economy, in December 2022, the UK-based Global Brands Magazine stepped up and named the state-owned MFS the "Best Innovative Digital Financial Service Brand".

The global organisation also conferred the "Fintech Personality of the Year 2022" award on Tanvir A Mishuk.

Talking about Nagad's inclusion in Philip Kotler's upcoming book, Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Such an achievement is a source of inspiration for us. Securing a position in Philip Kotler's book is a recognition of what Nagad has done in just three and half years in taking the country's digital financial services to a new height."

"I myself feel more empowered and happier to work on case studies with such a great man," he added.