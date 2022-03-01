Nagad enables online payment for land-related service fees

Nagad, a mobile financial service, has enabled customers to pay land-related service fees online.

This service is available to customers both online and through the 'Nagad' app. Using Nagad's bill payment option, users can pay land development fees, e-mutation and e- records of right bills, said a press release on Tuesday (1 March).

According to the media release, customers are instructed to get the token or reference number from the land website www.land.gov.bd, the land call centre 16122, or the land app following on-screen instructions.

Additionally, the website of the ministry of land also has a payment acceptance option through Nagad. This service has been available since 8 September, 2021.

Beneficiaries of the online bill payment service will get a receipt after acquiring the service. The payment received via Nagad will be transmitted to the government treasury through e-challan. This procedure is done through the settlement bank, using the ministry of land's designated bank account.

However, customers who pay land fee online will be listed in favor of their property. This method is similar to electricity, water, or gas bill payment through a mobile wallet. Furthermore, online land fees payment is transparent, eliminating the temptation to claim the property as one's own by meddling with the bill payment via another person.

In this regard, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Nagad, said, "Our aim is to deliver digital services to customers' doorsteps. We have made this payment process as simple as possible on the digital service 'Nagad,' so that our customers are not subject to harassment while paying land fees. This enables customers to pay taxes in a matter of seconds. Besides, the taxpayer is no longer required to physically visit the land office for this purpose."