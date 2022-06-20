Nagad employees donate one-day salary to help flood victims in Sylhet

Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad Limited, has announced a donation of one-day equivalent salary of all Nagad employees to aid flood-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj region and to support those impacted by the disaster.

Additionally, he will contribute his one-month full salary to the disaster relief fund.

The announcements were made by Tanvir A Mishuk, during a virtual event titled 'Manush Bachle Desh Bachbe' arranged by the Postal department's Mobile Financial Service Nagad. Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, President of Obhijatrik Foundation and Mohammad Saifullah Mithu, President and Co-Founder of Give Bangladesh Foundation also joined the session, which was hosted by Solaiman Shukhon, Chief Public Affairs Officer of Nagad Limited.

Participating in the discussion, Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad said, "This would not have been possible for me to undertake on my own. I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to all of the employees of Nagad for taking this wonderful initiative during a time of national crisis. We wish to support the individuals who have been affected in the country by contributing Nagad's past two-month's revenues. I believe our small effort will ease their sufferings to some extent."

All regional employees of Nagad in Sylhet and Sunamganj, including the Nagad 'Uddoktas' are assisting the victims, especially the flood-affected Nagad Uddoktas, by providing rapid transactional support and other services. As it is not feasible to physically visit the bank to obtain financial services during this time, the use of mobile wallets has surged among the people in these flood-ravaged regions.

To assist flood victims in the Sylhet region, currently, more than 50 partner donation organisations are accepting donations through Nagad. Any interested Nagad user can easily make a direct donation from the donation option of any Nagad account.