‘Nagad’ eases payment procedure of DMCH

Corporates

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 06:20 pm

Related News

‘Nagad’ eases payment procedure of DMCH

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
‘Nagad’ eases payment procedure of DMCH

Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider Nagad has recently signed an agreement with Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) under which all types of the hospital's payments can be made through its MFS accounts. 

During the agreement singing ceremony, Nagad's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahel Ahmed, Head of Govt Sales A B M Mannaf Parag and DMCH's Director Brigadier General Nazmul Haque, Assistant Director (Finance & Store) Ashraful Alam, Assistant Director (Admin) Halima Sultana Haque and the other high officials from both the organisations were present.    

With this agreement, all kinds of fees including ticket collection to visit a doctor, medical and other service fees can be paid through Nagad, an arm of Bangladesh Postal Department. 

Hence, medical patients no longer have to stand in line at banks or cash counters to pay their bills. 

Besides, salaries and allowances of DMCH's fourth class employees will be paid through the mobile financial service 'Nagad'. 

In order to make the payment procedure easier, 'Nagad' has set up merchant payment options at several counters in DMCH for the patients coming to the hospital. 

Commenting on this collaboration between Nagad and DMCH, Nagad CEO Rahel Ahmed said, " The state-of-the-art services of Nagad are now easily accessible to thousands of people, which will be able to lessen their suffering at the hospital." 

Nagad / DMCH

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

5h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

7h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

8h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

1h | Videos
The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

2h | Videos
8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business