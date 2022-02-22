‘Nagad’ eases payment procedure of DMCH

Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider Nagad has recently signed an agreement with Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) under which all types of the hospital's payments can be made through its MFS accounts.

During the agreement singing ceremony, Nagad's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahel Ahmed, Head of Govt Sales A B M Mannaf Parag and DMCH's Director Brigadier General Nazmul Haque, Assistant Director (Finance & Store) Ashraful Alam, Assistant Director (Admin) Halima Sultana Haque and the other high officials from both the organisations were present.

With this agreement, all kinds of fees including ticket collection to visit a doctor, medical and other service fees can be paid through Nagad, an arm of Bangladesh Postal Department.

Hence, medical patients no longer have to stand in line at banks or cash counters to pay their bills.

Besides, salaries and allowances of DMCH's fourth class employees will be paid through the mobile financial service 'Nagad'.

In order to make the payment procedure easier, 'Nagad' has set up merchant payment options at several counters in DMCH for the patients coming to the hospital.

Commenting on this collaboration between Nagad and DMCH, Nagad CEO Rahel Ahmed said, " The state-of-the-art services of Nagad are now easily accessible to thousands of people, which will be able to lessen their suffering at the hospital."