Nagad to disburse Mohila Sangstha's training allowance among 7,200 women

16 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
16 May, 2023

16 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Nagad to disburse Mohila Sangstha&#039;s training allowance among 7,200 women

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, has been entrusted with the job of disbursing training allowance among 7,200 trainee women under the Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha Sewing and Embroidery Training Project of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. 

To this end, a tripartite agreement was recently signed among Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, the Directorate of Posts and Nagad Limited at the office of Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha in the capital, reads a press release.

Additional Secretary Abeda Akhter, executive director of Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, Deputy Secretary Syeda Meherun Nessa Kabir, director of Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, and Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. 

Mohammad Monirul Islam, general manager of Nagad, along with other high officials from both the organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.

Under the initiative, a remuneration of Tk100 will be given to a trainee for each day. The number of trainees from 30 upazilas of 50 districts stands at 7,200. Each of them will receive 80 days of allowance amounting to Tk8,000 in three instalments in their Nagad wallets.

They will also be given cash-out charges, enabling them to withdraw the money from their nearest "Uddokta" points at no cost.   

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad Limited, said, "Nagad has been disbursing government social safety allowances, stipends, and various cash aid among beneficiaries since its inception. In this case, we are unwavering in our commitment to maintain openness."

"We believe the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has entrusted us with the job of allowance disbursement because of Nagad's tremendous successes in disbursing all types of allowances in a transparent way," he added. 

Presently, Nagad disburses 100% of primary education stipends and 75% of social safety net allowances, such as old age allowance, widow allowance, Bede Community Development allowance, transgender community development allowance, Tea Garden workers' living standard allowance, backward community Development allowance, disabled allowance, and others. 

Besides, stipends under the Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust are also disbursed through Nagad.

