Nagad to disburse allowances from PM's welfare fund

Nagad has been entrusted with the job of disbursing financial assistance among fire affected traders in Gopalganj's Kotalipara from the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund.

In the wee hours of 23 April, a fire, originating from a short circuit, burnt several shops in Ghaghor Bazar in Kotalipara to ashes. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to help the fire victims from her own relief and welfare fund. Each of the affected businesses will receive a financial grant of Tk25,000 from the Prime Minister.

All preparations for aid disbursements have already been completed, reads a press release.

Talking about getting the responsibility of distributing cash assistance among the fire victims, Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of Public Communications, Nagad, said, "Whenever we get any responsibility from the government, we carry out that flawlessly. We think that we are making great strides in establishing a cashless society in Bangladesh through digital disbursements of allowances and stipends."

In pandemic times, the disbursements of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Eid gifts among poor families started using Nagad. In its continuation, the state-owned MFS later successfully distributed primary stipends and social safety allowances among real beneficiaries.

Nagad continued to disburse stipends among 1.5 crore primary school students and social safety allowances, such as old-age allowance, widow allowance, allowance for the underprivileged with special needs and students with special needs among 50 lakh beneficiaries.

In the meantime, on the occasion of Bangmata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib's birth anniversary, Nagad has also successfully distributed grants to poor women. It has also disbursed financial assistance provided by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Aid to Bangabazar fire victims also thru' Nagad

Nari Maitree, a non-profit private voluntary development organisation, provided good numbers of Bangabazar fire victims with Tk30,000 each.

The organisation chose Nagad for the disbursement.

The cash aid was recently distributed among the affected traders at an event in Bangladesh Shishu Academy in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka District Mohammad Mominur Rahman.