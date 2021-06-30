Nagad to disburse allowance to Technical and Madrasa education

Corporates

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 05:09 pm

Nagad, the mobile financial service wing of the Postal Department, will disburse government's financial aid to 300 institutions under Technical and Madrasa Education Department. 

Taka 5 crore allowance will be provided to more than 8,000 teachers, staff and students to help during the Covid-19 pandemic, said a press release. 

An agreement was signed on Monday in this regard with the Department of Technical and Madrasa Education at the Secretariat. 

Education Ministry Additional Secretary Moniruzzaman and Nagad Executive Director Md Safayet Alam signed on behalf of their respective organisations.

Sabina Yasmin, Senior Assistant Secretary, Department of Technical and Madrasa Education (Ministry of Education) and Mannaf Parag, Nagad's Head of Government Sales, were present on the occasion.

The government will provide Tk 75 lakh to 300 selected educational institutions as assistance during the ongoing Corona. A total of Tk 50 lakh will be provided to 500 education staff and Tk 3.75 corer to 7,536 students.

The cost of cashing out this government assistance will be added so that there will be no additional cost. 

In 2020-21 Nagad disbursed 75 percent of the allowance under the social safety net program of the Social Welfare Department.

Also Nagad disbursed majority portions of the Prime Minister's Eid present and the allowance for Covid affected farmers, fisherman and others twice. Moreover, Nagad also disbursed stipends to 1.4 crore primary school students.

