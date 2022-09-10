Nagad to disburse allowance of Govt’s employment generation program

Bangladesh Postal Department's Mobile Financial Service Nagad will disburse the daily wages to 1.5 lac workers under the Employment Generation Programme for the Poorest (EGPP) scheme of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

Recently a tripartite agreement has been signed by the Directorate of Disaster Management, the Directorate of Bangladesh Post and Nagad limited in this regard, reads a press release.

Md Atiqul Haque, Director General of Disaster Management Directorate, and Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Business Officer of Nagad, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization. Tanvir Chowdhury, Deputy General Manager of Nagad along with other higher officials from both organizations were present during the signing ceremony.

Under the initiative, the daily wages of almost 1.46 lac workforces from 114 Upazilas of 18 districts and 3 divisions of the country will be deposited into their Nagad wallets. Each worker will receive a remuneration of BDT 400 per day.

In 2022-2023, these unemployed hands will receive 80 days of salary in two installments into their Nagad accounts. Cash-out fees will be covered with this disbursed amount, allowing the beneficiaries to conveniently withdraw this money from the nearest Nagad 'Uddokta' point at no cost.

Employment Generation Programme for the Poorest (EGPP) is administered by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief's Directorate of Disaster Management. The program is one of the government's initiatives to guarantee social security, through which the impoverished and the functional workforces are provided with financial stability. The program additionally contributes to rural infrastructure development, including construction, maintenance, renovations, roads, drainage system, maintaining market cleanliness, etc.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Business Officer of Nagad Limited said, "Nagad has disbursed several government social safety allowances since its inception. In this sense, we are unwavering in our commitment to maintaining openness. We believe, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has entrusted us because Nagad has excelled at the disbursement of all types of allowances."

Presently, Nagad disburses 100 percent of the primary education stipend and 75 percent of the Social SafetyNet program. Among which, Old Age Allowance, Widow Allowance, Bede Community Development Allowance, transgender Community Development Allowance, Tea Garden Workers' Living Standard Allowance, Backward Community Development Allowance, Disabled Allowance, Animal Resources Ministry Allowance, Women and Child Affairs Ministry Allowance, Technical Education Department Allowance, Technical Education Directorate's Allowance, and stipend under the Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust are all being disbursed through Nagad.

In addition, the Social Development Foundation under the Ministry of Finance has effectively distributed government incentives to 2,500,000 members affected by Covid-19 through Nagad. The operator has recently disbursed financial support of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's financial aid, announced during the Covid-19 crisis to nearly 17 lac and 14 lac families.

On the occasion of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib's 90th and 91st birth anniversaries, Nagad distributed allowances to around 1,300 and 2,000 unprivileged women, respectively.