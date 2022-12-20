Nagad declares charge-free services for police

Mobile financial service provider Nagad has announced that all types of services will be free of charges for all members of the Bangladesh Police.

In the cultural evening organised by Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital recently on the occasion of Victory Day, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad, made this announcement of the charge-free services as part of his gratitude to police's pro-people services, said a press release.

Tanvir A Mishuk said, "We need your help in creating the database to this end. I want to introduce such a system so that even if I leave the managing director's position in the future, policemen can enjoy all the services free of charge for a lifetime."

Nagad wants to start work on creating an MFS database for police members as soon as possible, he noted.

"Police personnel provide us with security and various other services. But we never thank them in return. Nagad is going to offer them this benefit as a token of appreciation for their work," he said.

Tanvir A Mishuk also announced the publication of a book compiled with the interviews of freedom fighters currently working in or retired from the police force.

Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Valiant freedom fighters gifted us today's independent country through their heroic contribution in the great Liberation War."

In 1971, police first resisted the Pakistan occupation forces from Rajarbagh. Therefore, Nagad is going to take such an initiative to honour their contribution and ensure a proper place for them in history.

Earlier, Nagad published the book titled "Beerer Mukhe Birottogatha", a collection of interviews of 25 eminent freedom fighters from the Armed Forces, which earned much appreciation.

Speaking as the chief guest, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan MP at the event said, "I think it is a great offer for the police force from the Nagad's managing director."

Senior Secretary of Public Security Division of Ministry of Home Affairs Md Aminul Islam Khan, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq also spoke on occasion. 

About 5,000 officers and members of Bangladesh Police were also present at the event.

At the beginning of the programme, members of Bangladesh Police performed patriotic songs and dances. Later, Nagar Baul James, famous folk musician and lawmaker Momtaz Begum, and renowned band Teerondaz also enthralled the audience with their performances.

