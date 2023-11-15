Nagad-Daraz campaign: First prize iPhone 15 handed over to the winner

Three persons have won mega gifts – an iPhone 15 and two Apple watches – after having made payments against online purchases from Daraz using Nagad, the country's leading mobile financial service provider.

Under the campaign, one Nusrat Yasmin scooped iPhone 15, while Mamun Sheikh and Zulfiqar Ali secured Apple Watch Series 8 each.

Nagad launches various campaigns round the year to encourage people to digital transactions. In continuation, the state-owned MFS operator came up with an exciting campaign that ran between 12 and 24 September. Customers enjoyed 15 percent cashback up to BDT 150 on the purchase of products worth a minimum of BDT 1,000 from e-commerce platform Daraz using Nagad under the campaign. The Nagad payments made from 8 am to 2 pm during every campaign day were eligible for cashback.

Besides, customers stood a chance to win the three mega gifts – an iPhone 15 and two Apple watches. The lucky winners formally received their gifts at Nagad's head office on Tuesday.

Nusrat Yasmin won an iPhone 15 by making a purchase of BDT 34,500 on Daraz e-commerce platform using Nagad. Besides, Mamun Sheikh and Zulfikar Ali grabbed a Series-8 Apple Watch each in the same way with payments of different amounts.

Nagad's Head of Business Sales Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan and Head of Business Planning, Campaign Management, Pricing & Analytics Sirajus Salekin handed over the prizes to the winners.

Nagad's Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury said, "We always want to encourage people to more digital transactions, which will help to speed up the country's transition to a cashless society. This campaign in partnership with Daraz was one of our successful endeavours for that purpose."

Meanwhile, Nagad has introduced another campaign with an opportunity for its customers to win mega gifts on raking in remittances amounting to a minimum of BDT 5,000, excluding a government incentive of 2.5 percent.

Under the remittance reward campaign that started on 1 October 2023, there are a plethora of gifts, such as motorbikes, smart TVs, smartphones, and gold chains or bars, on offer.

Under this campaign, one MM Al Shahriar won a motorcycle by receiving remittances sent from London through Nagad. Recently, the gift was handed over to the winner at Nagad's head office.