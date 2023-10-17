Nagad dangles mega gifts for remittance recipients

17 October, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 02:02 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nagad, a popular mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, offers an opportunity for its customers to win mega gifts on raking in remittances amounting to a minimum of Tk5,000, excluding a government incentive of 2.5%.

Under the remittance reward campaign that started on 15 October 2023, there are a plethora of gifts, such as motorbikes, smart TVs, smart phones, and gold bars. 

Eligible remittance beneficiaries will have a chance to grab such mega gifts once during the entire campaign which will remain valid till 31 December. The winners will be informed through outbound calls and collect their gifts every week through a handover ceremony at Nagad's head office. 

Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad Ltd., said, "We always give priority to convenience, comfort and benefits of customers whenever providing any services to them. For the first time, Nagad has come up with mega gifts for remittance recipients to encourage them to use the formal channel to receive the money sent by expatriates abroad. This will also help to shore up our forex reserves."

Since the first day of its launch of remittance services, the MFS operator has ensured that expatriate workers promptly send their hard-earned money to family members back home at a minimal cost. 

Expatriates can now send money to Bangladesh from a significant number of countries such as Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan using Nagad. 

