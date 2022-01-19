Nagad customers can avail Dhaka Bank ‘Add-Money’ Service

Corporates

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 12:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Mobile Financial Service 'Nagad' has partnered with Dhaka Bank to launch Add-Money service.

From now on, Nagad users can make secure transactions or add money from one of the country's leading commercial banks Dhaka Bank Limited.

Recently the service was launched at the Dhaka Bank's Head Office with an inaugural ceremony. During the event Nagad's Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed, Head of Marketing Sheikh Aminul Rahman, Head of Sales Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury and Dhaka Bank's Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq, Deputy Managing Director A M M Moyen Uddin, Deputy Managing Director Md. Mostaque Ahmed, SEVP & Head, Corporate Banking Division Akhlaqur Rahman along with other officials from both organizations were present at the ceremony.     

According to a press release, through this agreement, users of Nagad will be able to add money from their Dhaka Bank account to their Nagad wallet at any time. This highly secured solution will make wallet loading remarkably easier and more convenient for Nagad users.  

Commenting on the collaboration Nagad's CEO Rahel Ahmed said, `Customers of Nagad can avail add money from the country's prominent Dhaka Bank. They can also pay their loan EMI and DPS instalments through Nagad. We are working to give customers more facilities.' 

'Nagad' basically introduced the "Bank to Nagad" add money service to ensure fast and improved service to the customers. Through internet banking, customers can now instantly send money to any 'Nagad' account without incurring any fees.  

However, customers will be allowed to add a minimum of BDT 50 to a maximum of BDT 30 thousand to any 'Nagad' wallet, 5 times a day. Thus, using this solution, a user can add up to BDT 2 lac per month and up to 25 transactions into their 'Nagad' wallet.  

It is noteworthy that, Dhaka Bank, Midland Bank, Exim Bank, NRBC Bank, National Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Community Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, NRB Bank, Social Islami Bank, Premier Bank, IFIC Bank, Union Bank, NRBC Bank, City Bank Limited, Padma Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited and many more are currently affiliated with 'Nagad' to provide instant wallet loading service using internet banking services. 

