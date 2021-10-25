Nagad cash-in campaign: Winners get motorbikes from Tamim Iqbal

Corporates

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 06:37 pm

Related News

Nagad cash-in campaign: Winners get motorbikes from Tamim Iqbal

They received the gift from the one-day captain of Bangladesh cricket team on the Channel 71 show “Nagad presents Tamim Iqbal” after the T20 World Cup Match

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 06:37 pm
Nagad cash-in campaign: Winners get motorbikes from Tamim Iqbal

Winners of an ongoing cash-in service campaign of mobile financial service Nagad, received motorbikes from the brand ambassador of the company Tamim Iqbal on Sunday.

They received the gift from the one-day captain of Bangladesh cricket team on the Channel 71 show "Nagad presents Tamim Iqbal" after the T20 World Cup Match, said a press release.

This week's winners were Khondker Riazul Haque and Md Mazharul Islam, residents of Dhaka. During the gift handover ceremony, Tamim spoke with them and asked about the secret of their high score.

The campaign, launched on the occasion of the T20 World Cup, will continue until 14 November. Under the campaign, Nagad users can win a motorbike every day by doing cash-in or adding money, recharging mobile phones, and playing the T20 quiz.

At the same time, the first five users in every minute will win Tk100 bonus.  

About the campaign, Tamim Iqbal said, "The love of the general people will carry the cricket of the country to a different height. Everyone should avail more and more bonus and bike offers by participating in the Nagad quiz."

Nagad Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Nagad always ensures exciting offers ad services for its users. That's why Nagad is the name for trust and reliability for 5.5 crore users."

How to participate in the quiz

Nagad has rolled out the campaign on the occasion of the T20 World Cup. In order to participate, the user must add money of a minimum or above Tk1,000 from any merchant point or from any Visa or MasterCard within 10 am to 9:59 pm.

Along with the cash-in, the user has to do mobile recharge and play the T20 quiz on the Nagad app. The three tasks have to be completed on the same day. Based on the highest score in the T20 quiz, one customer can win a motorbike every day.

Nagad / Nagad cash-in campaign

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur