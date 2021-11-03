Nagad cash-in campaign: 2 more winners receive motorbikes from Tamim Iqbal

Two winners of the ongoing cash-in service campaign of Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Postal Department, were handed over motorbikes by the brand ambassador of the company Tamim Iqbal.

After the T20 world cup match on Friday, in the Channel 71 show "Nagad presents Tamim Iqbal" the winners received the gift from the one-day captain of Bangladesh cricket team, reads a press release.

The winners of this week were Romaiya Sultana Rumi and Md Tanvir Hossain. Both of them are residents of Chattogram.

During the handover, Tamim spoke with them and asked about the secret of their high score and win.

For the users, this campaign will continue until 14 November.

Under the campaign, Nagad users can win a motorbike every day by doing cash-in, adding money, mobile recharge or by playing the T20 quiz.

At the same time, first five users in every minute will win a Tk100 bonus.

About the campaign, Tamim Iqbal said, "The love of the general people will carry the cricket of the country to a different height. Everyone should avail more and more bonus and bike offers by participating in the Nagad quiz."

Nagad Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Nagad is always committed to the customers. That is why we are delivering bikes without any delay. Nagad always ensure exciting offers ad services for its users."