Nagad, BUP jointly introduce content creation course

Popular MFS service provider Nagad Ltd has jointly introduced a content creation course with Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) to provide students with proper knowledge of social media content creation.

A MoU signing ceremony was held at BUP campus in this regard. Chairperson of BUP's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Lt Colonel Masudur Rahman Khan and Nagad's Executive Vice-President Muhammad Solaiman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, reads a press release.

Monsurul Aziz, head of Marketing Strategy and Planning, Ariful Alam, Senior Manager and Tanha Wahid Adrita, Assistant Manager of Nagad were present at the ceremony along with other senior officials from both organisations.

Following this partnership, BUP's Journalism department will launch a content creation course starting this month. Interested students must fill out the necessary forms on the institution's website, pay a fee of BDT 510, and apply for the course. On completion of the institutional procedures, students will be enrolled. The admission fee can be instantly paid through Nagad.

Students successfully enrolled in this course will have the opportunity to receive scholarships. Nagad will also offer for the first time an internship opportunity called 'Creatorship' for the top students from the course. The course will be conducted by faculty members from BUP's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism and various skilled professionals. Students can apply for this course until July 30.

Nagad's Executive Vice-President Muhammad Solaiman said, "From the outset, Nagad has been working on innovative ideas relating to technologies. Therefore, in collaboration with BUP, we are jointly launching this course for those who are keen to learn about content creation. We hope that students will benefit from this and be able to create quality content."

Lt. Colonel Masudur Rahman Khan, chairperson of BUP's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, said, "For the first time in the country, BUP and Nagad are bringing such a course on content creation. Using the state-of-the-art media lab, students will learn quality content creation from the country's top professionals and experienced individuals every Friday and Saturday."