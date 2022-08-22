Nagad brings Tk10 mobile recharge offer

Corporates

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 06:28 pm

Related News

Nagad brings Tk10 mobile recharge offer

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 06:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nagad, a mobile financial service, has launched a 10-taka recharge offer to provide users with more profits on mobile recharge.

Under the campaign, customers who have not recharged after 31 December, 2021, will receive a cashback of Tk10 on Tk20 recharge or 1 GB internet at only Tk10 to their mobile number linked to the Nagad wallet, said a press release.

Starting from today (22 August), customers of the postal department's mobile financial service Nagad can enjoy this instant cashback offer of Tk10 on recharging Tk20 from any mobile operator in the country. Or, customers will get a chance to purchase a 1 GB internet pack from any mobile operator at Tk10 only.

Nagad Customers can enjoy this cashback offer by recharging via Nagad app or USSD (*167#). However, customers can avail this offer only once and it is only valid on the prepaid or postpaid phone number connected with the customer's Nagad account.

Customers can enjoy either of these two deals between Tk10 cashback on Tk20 recharge or 1 GB of data at Tk10. The cashback will be credited to the customer's account within a day. Besides, Nagad Islamic customers can also join this campaign.

1 GB Internet at Tk10

Under the 1 GB at Tk10 internet offer, customers of Grameenphone, Robi and Airtel will get Tk28 cashback on Tk38 recharge. Customers of Banglalink will receive Tk21 cashback on Tk31 recharge and Teletalk customers will receive Tk17 cashback on Tk27 recharge. This cashback will be credited to the customer's Nagad account within a day.

Commenting on the mega campaign, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Business Officer of Nagad, said, "Commodity prices are currently rising all across the world. Offers such as Tk10 cashback on Tk20 recharge and 1 GB internet for Tk10 will make mobile recharging much more affordable and useful for the common citizens of the country. We have taken this endeavor for all Nagad customers."

Nagad / mobile recharge / offer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

9h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

9h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

25m | Videos
Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

1h | Videos
NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

1h | Videos
Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs