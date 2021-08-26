Nagad brings fee pay facilities for Dhaka College

Corporates

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 07:24 pm

Related News

Nagad brings fee pay facilities for Dhaka College

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 07:24 pm
Nagad brings fee pay facilities for Dhaka College

The mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office Nagad has come up with a facility to pay all kinds of fees of the country's long reputed educational institution Dhaka College.

Around 12,000 students of the college can now enjoy this facility which will reduce their hassle of paying tuition fees by going physically and standing in long queues for hours using the Nagad service, reads a press release.

During this Covid-19 pandemic this facility will help to minimise risk and also make the salary management system of the college more efficient and cost effective.

The students of Dhaka College can now easily pay their tuition and other fees using Nagad app or by dialing *167#.

Dhaka College Principal Professor IK Selim Ullah Khondaker and Nagad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahel Ahmed recently signed an agreement in this regard for their respective organisations.

In a recent ceremony at Dhaka College auditorium, college Principal Professor IK Selim Ullah Khondaker and Head of Utility and Educational Payment of Nagad Sohael S Tasneem handed over the memorandum. 

At that time Vice-Principal Professor ATM Moinul Hossain and senior officials of Nagad were also present.

For the app, users have to go to the Bill Pay option and select Education tab to avail the service. From the tab, they have to select Dhaka College and by providing necessary information and input the PIN they can pay the fees. After the payment a digital receipt will be available and for future ease of payment the information can be saved in the app.

Those who are willing to pay the fees using *167#, they have to dial the number and choose 5 from the menu to enter the Bill Pay option. After that by choosing number 6 from the option, they will enter the Education tab, from there by pressing N, Dhaka College will be found. After that providing some information students can pay the fees easily.

Not only Dhaka College but around 400 other reputed educational institutions' fees can be paid through Nagad, and it is becoming the first choice of the parents and students.

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

3h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

3h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

3h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 