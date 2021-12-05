Nagad to be a partner of Dhaka University's centenary celebration

The University of Dhaka has partnered with the mobile financial service of the postal department, Nagad to celebrate the university's centenary.

As part of the celebration, wristbands were given as a gift to every student of the university at a function at the Senate building on Sunday (5 December) morning. Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk handed over the wristbands to Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, the vice-chancellor of the university, said a press release.

President and Chancellor of the university Md Abdul Hamid inaugurated the four-day colorful event themed "Dhaka University in the Light of Centenary" on 1 December.

"On the occasion of the 100th anniversary, we asked Nagad to decorate the campus by maintaining our academic codes. They have tried sincerely to do it which is admirable. Nagad also showed how to decorate the campus with an academic flavor in an innovative way. Every part of the campus seems to have reached a new level. Thanks to Nagad. I hope that in the future, Nagad will be involved in various activities of Dhaka University," Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman said.

On the occasion, the administrative building of the university, the Teacher Student Centre, student dormitories and various other installations have been decorated with one hundred years of commemorative photo-wall. Curzon Hall, the Arts Building and Malchattar of the campus have been arranged in various colors.

Besides, the streets of the university have been lit. Nagad is proudly bearing the responsibilities of the decorations.

The university, which started its journey in 1921, completed 100 years on 1 July this year. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the centenary celebrations were pushed back. After improving the situation authority is now celebrating glory organizing various programmes from 1 to 16 December.

On the occasion of the centenary of the university and the Digital Bangladesh Day, Nagad is going to organise a concert at the central playground of the university on 12 December. Nagar Baul James, Warfaze, Sahajia, Meghdol, KrishnaPaksha, Introit, Tirandaj and Mehreen will perform in the concert, the press release added.

Meanwhile, fireworks and laser shows are being organized at the central playground of the university on the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and the centenary of the university on 16 December. It will highlight the works of Bangabandhu and the glorious role the University of Dhaka has played during the Liberation War and various other movements of the country. Nagad is also directly involved in the event.

"It is a huge achievement for the country that the lighthouse of the country, the University of Dhaka, is celebrating its centenary. There is probably no other university in the world that was at the forefront of the country's independence and movement for freedom. The University of Dhaka is a unique partner in this glory. We are very happy to be with the centenary celebrations of the university on this auspicious occasion. I wish the University of Dhaka will keep contributing to the country in the coming thousand years," speaking on the centenary of the University of Dhaka and the golden jubilee of independence, Tanvir A Mishuk, co-founder and managing director of Nagad, said.