Nagad bags Mastercard excellence award 2021

Popular mobile financial service (MFS) Nagad has recently achieved "Mastercard Excellence Award-2021" for its contribution towards achieving financial inclusion in Bangladesh.

Nagad's efforts in the "merchant" category in MFS sector also contributed to achieve the honour.

Recently the "Mastercard Excellence Award-2021 Next and Beyond" ceremony was held in the capital, where the organisation announced the name of award recipients, reads a press release.

While talking about the award, Nagad's co-founder and managing director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Any kind of recognition gives pleasure. From the very beginning we trying to give the mass people a hassle free and affordable service. I hope Nagad will continue its efforts to be keep the pace of its excellence."

In this event, Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as chief guest, Md Khurshid Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank was the special guest, Helen LaFave, charge d'affaires of the US Embassy Dhaka attended as a guest of honour and some other officials and organisations were present.

Nagad has already acquired many national and international awards with the latest one being the Mastercard excellence award-2021.

The Excellence award by Mastercard was introduced in 2019, since then the payment technology company has been offering this award to different banks, FinTech, other financial institutions and bodies for their contribution to financial inclusion in Bangladesh.

In 30 years of operations in Bangladesh, Mastercard has organised and offered the recognition to its 35 banking partners, financial institutions and merchants. Currently, in the third season of the award, the company focuses on innovation in the business arena and successful contribution to the country's economy while nominating the awardees.