Nafees Khundker appointed as director of Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited has appointed Nafees Khundker as its Director.

His appointment was confirmed via a Bank Asia press release issued on Wednesday.

Nafees is also a sponsor of the bank.

Before he was appointed director, Nafees worked for Standard Chartered Bank and Deutsche Bank in Bangladesh, UAE, and Singapore for more than 20 years.

His last assignment was as Managing Director, Head of Transaction Banking, ASEAN, and Commercial Banking.

Nafees has expertise is in corporate & financial institutions client coverage, transaction banking, and strategic partnerships and is currently engaged in setting up a venture capital fund for investments into South and South East Asia.

Nafees Khundker has investments and board oversight in various businesses in retail, distribution, finance, media, information technology and logistics.

He also has a special interest in sustainability initiatives and works with small non-profit organizations, the release added.