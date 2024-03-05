Nabil Group launches Foodella Soybean Oil

05 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Nabil Group launches Foodella Soybean Oil

Photo: Courtesy
Nabil Group on Monday launched its new soybean oil brand Foodella at a ceremony at Padma Hall of Grand Riverview Hotel in Rajshahi.

Former captain of Bangladesh cricket team Khaled Masood Pilot was the chief guest at the launching ceremony. 

Nabil Feed Mills Ltd Chairman Israt Jahan was present on the occasion on behalf of Nabil Group of Industries' Chairman Md Jahan Box Mandol and Managing Director Aminul Islam.

Besides, Nabil Group' Deputy Director Mamunur Rashid, Director of Human Resources and Administration Department Mohammad Samsher Ali, Director of Supply Chain Operations Kazi Shibbir Ahmed, Director of Inna Agro Ltd Md Shahinur Rahman, Nabil Naba Foods Ltd General Manager Zillur Rahman, GM- FMCG (Sales) Md Abid Hossain Khan, Head of Nabil Feed Mill Ltd Zahidul Islam, along with senior officials and distributors from different districts were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Khaled Masood Pilot said, "Nabil Group of Industries is the pride of Rajshahi and the entire country, a blessing for the northern part of the country that has been growing silently.

"I wish prosperity for the Foodela Soybean Oil product of this company."

Israt Jahan, chairman of Nabil Feed Mills Ltd, said, "Distributors from all over the country are the main strength of Nabil Group. With your help we will be able to deliver quality Foodela Soybean Oil to every house in the country like our other products." 

 

