Nabiha Raidaa Foundation distributes food relief among 2000 families in Sirajganj 

Nabiha Raidaa Foundation has distributed relief food among over 2000 pandemic hit families in Sirajganj.

The charitable organisation of Fair Group extended its support toward the hapless families upholding the values and thoughts of the group's former Director Nabiha Raidaa and incumbent Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, reads a press release.

Sirajganj Deputy Commissioner Dr Faruque Ahmed attended the programme as chief guest where Sirajgonj Sadar UNO Robin was also present.

Fair Group head of Regulatory Affairs Md Mashiur Rahman and Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir coordinated the programme.

Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub said, "Nabiha Raidaa Foundation has been distributing relief materials among the distressed families to mitigate the present pandemic crisis and the assistance will continue further in different ways".