Mymensingh Range Police and bKash organise joint workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

11 February, 2024, 07:35 pm
11 February, 2024, 07:35 pm

Mymensingh Range Police and bKash organise joint workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

To prevent abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS), bKash in collaboration with Mymensingh Range Police, recently organised a day-long workshop to raise awareness.

70 investigation officers of Mymensingh Range Police participated in this workshop titled "Investigation and Prevention of Misuse of Mobile Financial Services" held at In-Service Training Centre, Mymensingh, reads a press release. 

The workshop discussed in detail how to use the information obtained about criminal gangs to identify them and bring them to justice.

Mymensingh Range Additional DIG (Crime & Operations) Syed Abu Sayem, BPM, was present as the chief guest at the workshop. 

Md Faruk Hossain, SP (Administration & Finance), (promoted to the post of Additional DIG); and Khondaker Nazmul Hassan, PPM (Bar), SP (Operations) of Mymensingh Range were also present at the workshop. On behalf of bKash, former Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police and Advisor to bKash Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman, NDC, and A. K. M. Monirul Karim, EVP & HoD, External Affairs, bKash, were present on the occasion.

