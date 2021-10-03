Mymensingh branch of AB bank relocated at Alam Tower
The Mymensingh branch of AB Bank Limited was recently relocated at Alam Tower of Congress Jubilee Road in Mymensingh.
Sajjad Hussain, Additional Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the new premises with all modern banking facilities on Sunday, said a press release.
Aminur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice-President of the bank and other senior officials were present on the occasion.