MyGP to livestream Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the biggest cricketing event of the year, is right around the corner! As a leading tech solution provider offering innovative digital solutions according to customer needs, Grameenphone is now set to livestream the popular sports event on its official smartphone app MyGP. It will also livestream Asia Cup 2023.

Through a partnership with Rabbithole, Grameenphone secured a timely offering to millions of its sports-lover users. 
Kaustubh Vats, chief procurement officer, Grameenphone Ltd and A S M Rafiqullah, chief executive officer, Content Matters Ltd signed an agreement at GPHouse on 9 August, reads a press release.

Also present during the ceremony were Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, Grameenphone Ltd; Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer, Grameenphone Ltd; Ziauddin Adil, Managing Director, Content Matters Ltd. Zahiduz Zaman, Director, Digital Channels & Distribution, Grameenphone Ltd. & Kazi Hamidur Rahman, Head of DOB & API, Grameenphone Ltd.

Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from 30 August to 17 September. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from 5 October to 19 November at different venues across India. 

Grameenphone users can simply subscribe through MyGP app on their smartphones and cheer for their favorite elevens with clear and seamless streaming. Often time people do not find proper online platform to enjoy live sports while on the go, but MyGP aims to ease people's lives in this regard. It is notable that, as a digital sports hub, MyGP has previously hosted matches from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A and many more sporting events.

Solaiman Alam, chief digital officer, Grameenphone Ltd. said, "I am really excited to announce this exciting news for our users of MyGP that has been functioning as a one-stop-solution. We are trying to bring all sports through different partners. This time, our users can watch the upcoming Cricket World Cup through MyGP. We are very excited, since cricket is nothing shorter than a profound emotion among the mass in Bangladesh, and when it is the World Cup, the spirit of 'Cholo Bangladesh' inspires everyone even more."

A S M Rafiqullah, chief executive officer, Content Matters Ltd. said, "The World Cup starts in two months, and we already have cricket-lovers concerned, whether they'll get to view the thrilling matches uninterrupted through official streaming services. We are proud to offer this cherished feature to our millions of fans and followers, and even more grateful that we received the opportunity to tag along with Grameenphone for further extending the service under such a robust network infrastructure".

With their 'Digital First' approach, Grameenphone remains focused on bringing ease of access via manifold lifestyle and entertainment benefits to its userbase of over 81.3 million. Through Grameenphone's strongest nationwide network and steady internet services backed by tech-enabled solutions, customers can make the most of the upcoming sports season, watching every delivery and every shot, even if they are on-the-go!

