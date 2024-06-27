MyBL SuperApp takes top spot as country's leading lifestyle app

27 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MyBL SuperApp, the country's only telco super app from Banglalink, is now the number one app in the lifestyle category on the Google Play Store, with a 4.5-star rating.

This success is attributed to MyBL app's visionary 6C Super App strategy, designed to address the evolving digital needs of Bangladeshi consumers, reads a press release.

By integrating a holistic 6Cs approach comprising Connect, Content, Care, Commerce, Courses and Community, MyBL has redefined lifestyle experiences for all demographics, making it Bangladesh's premier lifestyle app.

MyBL offers an extensive range of digital services, including entertainment, music, gaming, education, ticket bookings, and seamless utility bill payments. Catering to diverse interests and enhancing user lifestyles, Banglalink continues to lead in digitalization with innovative services and seamless connectivity.

MyBL has achieved an impressive 29.5% year-over-year growth as of March this year. In the last 12 months ending in March, a total of 2.7 million users have enjoyed a library of more than 100,000 Bengali songs, 1.4 million users have accessed e-health services, and over one million monthly active users have participated in online courses.

Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer at Banglalink, said, "At Banglalink, our customers are at the heart of all our product development efforts. This 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store exemplifies our commitment to redefining convenience with best-in-class digital services at our customers' fingertips, offering a one-stop solution for everything, such as entertainment, education, doctor consultations, and bill payments. We are committed to continuously enhancing the app to meet our users' evolving lifestyle preferences, and our team is working relentlessly to achieve and maintain this rating."

