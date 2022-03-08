My Fuel Pump wins Best Startup Innovation Award 2022

My Fuel Pump Limited has won the Best Startup Innovation Award in "Bangladesh Innovation Fest.

To drive equitable innovation in the country Bangladesh Innovation Conclave (BIC) organised the second edition of "Bangladesh Innovation Fest" under the theme "For an Innovative Bangladesh", said a press release.

One of the biggest components of the fest was the highly anticipated "4th Bangladesh Innovation Award 2022 – Celebrating the Best of Innovation" which took place on 6 March 2022 at the Grand Ballroom, Le Meridien Dhaka.

The event was preceded by the "3rd edition of 'Bangladesh Business Innovation Summit 2022" which took place virtually from 4-6 March.