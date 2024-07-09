My Fuel Pump Limited received final approval from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation

My Fuel Pump Limited is proud to announce that it has received final approval from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for doorstep fuel supply. This pioneering service is in line with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream of a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041 and reflects our commitment to innovation and customer service in the energy sector.

Noted "Policy on Appointment of Dealers/Suppliers for Sale/Supply of Fuel Products through Mobile Mode Using Digital Technology, 2024" – published by the Energy Department through a gazette on 3 January, reads a press release.

With this approval, My Fuel Pump Limited is ready to revolutionize the fuel supply system in Bangladesh. Customers can order fuel at their location through our state-of-the-art digital.

