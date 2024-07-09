My Fuel Pump Limited received final approval from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation

Corporates

Press Release
09 July, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 01:14 pm

My Fuel Pump Limited received final approval from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation

Press Release
09 July, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 01:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

My Fuel Pump Limited is proud to announce that it has received final approval from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for doorstep fuel supply. This pioneering service is in line with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream of a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041 and reflects our commitment to innovation and customer service in the energy sector. 

Noted "Policy on Appointment of Dealers/Suppliers for Sale/Supply of Fuel Products through Mobile Mode Using Digital Technology, 2024" – published by the Energy Department through a gazette on 3 January, reads a press release. 

With this approval, My Fuel Pump Limited is ready to revolutionize the fuel supply system in Bangladesh. Customers can order fuel at their location through our state-of-the-art digital. 
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

4h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

20h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

54m | Videos
The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

16h | Videos
Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

15h | Videos
Starting from zero, Arif of Barisal is now hero

Starting from zero, Arif of Barisal is now hero

5h | Videos