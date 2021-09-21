My Fuel Pump, East Coast group signs agreement

My Fuel Pump has recently signed an agreement with East Coast group (Clean Fuel Stations) to implement these services all over their petrol pumps.

My Fuel Pump is the first IoT enabled on-demand fuel delivery platform in Bangladesh seeking to automate the supply chain system of the fuel sector.

It is delivering LPG cylinders to the doorstep of the customers and providing the LPG conversion system to the customers need to their vehicles to the LPG conversion centre since 2020, said a press release.

Avoiding any kind of hassle and traffic; customers can go through the priority lanes and collect fuels from the nearest My Fuel Pump verified stations all over Bangladesh.

Apart from traditional fuel, the platform is also capable of building the government's new initiative of implementing Electric Vehicle Charging stations if necessary.

By integrating with the "MyFuelPump" mobile application, can order and locate to the nearest My Fuel Pump Electric Vehicle Charging Station and charge their vehicles.

Verified Refueling is another service where the customer can locate their surrounding fuel pumps with facilities and fuel they require.

My Fuel Pump is also getting all the Autogas pumps all over Bangladesh under one umbrella.

Corporate clients can order in one single platform to order fuel monthly. They can go to any My Fuel Pump Verified Petrol Pump in their way all over Bangladesh and collect Fuel on their way to their destination.