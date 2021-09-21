My Fuel Pump, East Coast group signs agreement

Corporates

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 12:26 pm

Related News

My Fuel Pump, East Coast group signs agreement

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 12:26 pm
My Fuel Pump, East Coast group signs agreement

My Fuel Pump has recently signed an agreement with East Coast group (Clean Fuel Stations) to implement these services all over their petrol pumps. 

My Fuel Pump is the first IoT enabled on-demand fuel delivery platform in Bangladesh seeking to automate the supply chain system of the fuel sector. 

It is delivering LPG cylinders to the doorstep of the customers and providing the LPG conversion system to the customers need to their vehicles to the LPG conversion centre since 2020, said a press release. 

Avoiding any kind of hassle and traffic; customers can go through the priority lanes and collect fuels from the nearest My Fuel Pump verified stations all over Bangladesh. 

Apart from traditional fuel, the platform is also capable of building the government's new initiative of implementing Electric Vehicle Charging stations if necessary. 

By integrating with the "MyFuelPump" mobile application, can order and locate to the nearest My Fuel Pump Electric Vehicle Charging Station and charge their vehicles. 

Verified Refueling is another service where the customer can locate their surrounding fuel pumps with facilities and fuel they require. 

My Fuel Pump is also getting all the Autogas pumps all over Bangladesh under one umbrella. 

Corporate clients can order in one single platform to order fuel monthly. They can go to any My Fuel Pump Verified Petrol Pump in their way all over Bangladesh and collect Fuel on their way to their destination.

MyFuelPump.com / MyFuelPump App

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

20h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly