MW Bangladesh organises group art exhibition 'Dhaka Diorama'

07 August, 2023, 05:50 pm
07 August, 2023, 05:50 pm
MW Bangladesh organises group art exhibition &#039;Dhaka Diorama&#039;

MW Bangladesh magazine, the Bangladeshi edition of the international magazine franchise MW, has organised a 4-day group art exhibition titled 'Dhaka Diorama: Impressions of a Mega City' in association with City Bank American Express.

The exhibition, which features paintings and sculptures by 26 of the country's leading veterans and most exciting emerging artists, is being held at Edge Gallery on Gulshan North Avenue, reads a press release. 

The exhibition is open from 10am to 8pm on 5-8 August.

Rumana Chowdhury, editor and publisher of MW Bangladesh, is the curator of the event. 

"Dhaka Diorama is an attempt to support and showcase the rich legacy of Bangladeshi art, to promote our local artists, from our established legends to the freshest faces on the scene. MW Bangladesh aim to bring on one platform, a diversity of talent and also wants to put the spotlight on Dhaka, in all its quirks and qualities, to bring forth the kaleidoscopic glimpses of everyday life in the mega city, as well as its monuments that have stood the test of time," Rumana said.

The participating artists are- Monirul Islam, Rafiqun Nabi, Hashem Khan, Abdus Sattar, Abdus Shakoor, Shahid Kabir, Shahabuddin Ahmed, Mohammed Eunus, Jamal Uddin Ahmed, Rokeya Sultana, Kuhu Plamondon, Ahmed Shamsuddoha, Sheikh Afzal, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Mohammad Iqbal, Anisuzzaman Anis, Maksuda Iqbal Nipa, Md Tokon, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, Shahanoor Mamoon, Suborna Morsheada, Hasura Akhter Rumky, Mukti Bhowmik, Anisuzzaman Faroque and Shaymal Chandra Sarker.

