Mutual Trust Bank, Software Shop launch 'Open Banking Solution'

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and Software Shop Limited (SSL), an online payment gateway service provider in Bangladesh, have launched "Open Banking Solution" at a ceremony held recently at MTB Centre in the capital.

In line with the bank's "Digital Transformation and Development", MTB and SSL have introduced this solution to enhance smooth digital banking facilities for the customers.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB and Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, group advisor of SSL, have launched the solution titled Open Banking Solution, reads a press release.

Among others, from MTB, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director and GCRO; Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director and CBO; Khalid Hossin, head of Digital Banking Division and Azam Khan, head of MTB Communications Department (MCD); and from SSL, Chowdhury AHM Lutful Huda, chief executive officer; Md Iftekhar Alam Ishaque, deputy general manager and Quazi Tassaduq Zaman, head of Partner and Franchise Management along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.