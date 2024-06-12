Mutual Trust Bank PLC spearheads open banking revolution with Grameenphone Ltd

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), a trailblazer in Bangladesh's banking landscape renowned for its digitalization prowess, proudly announces a transformative collaboration with Grameenphone, the nation's leading mobile telecom operator.

This groundbreaking partnership heralds the dawn of Banking as a Service (BaaS) in Bangladesh, with the launch of credit card lead generation application services through MyGP app, marking just the beginning of a multitude of innovative offerings.

MTB's strategic alliance with Grameenphone will exemplifies its commitment to pioneering new frontiers in banking, leveraging Grameenphone's robust Platform as a service (PaaS) to seamlessly integrate banking functionalities within the MyGP app. Through this approach, MTB empowers customers with unprecedented convenience and accessibility, by setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

This strategic collaboration underscores MTB's relentless pursuit of digital innovation and its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers. By embracing an open banking philosophy, MTB not only enhances customer experiences but also unlocking a wealth of opportunities that will drive financial inclusion and economic growth across Bangladesh towards the vision of our government, SMART Bangladesh 2041.

The launch of credit card application lead generation services through the MyGP app (initially for GPStar customers) signifies MTB's steadfast dedication to digital transformation and its vision of shaping the future of banking in Bangladesh. 

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB, and Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer of GP and other high officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

