Mutual Trust Bank PLC signs Tripartite Agreement with WeGro and Syngenta

Corporates

27 October, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 06:19 pm

Related News

Mutual Trust Bank PLC signs Tripartite Agreement with WeGro and Syngenta

27 October, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 06:19 pm
Mutual Trust Bank PLC signs Tripartite Agreement with WeGro and Syngenta

Mutual Trust Bank (PLC) signed a Tripartite agreement with WeGro and Syngenta to scale up lending to marginal farmers nationwide.

Farmers will be allowed a credit line through an App to procure inputs from designated Syngenta outlets for their firming. This arrangement among MTB, WeGro, and Syngenta will ensure a better quality of production and smooth funding support for scaling up agri production. 

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, AMD and Chief Business Officer of MTB, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Co-Founder and CEO of WeGro, and Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, Managing Director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD and CEO of MTB PLC. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Khalid Hossin, Head of the Digital Banking Division, Sanjib Kumar Dey, Head of the SME and agri Banking Division, and other MTB, WeGro, and Syngenta officials were also present at the event.
 

#MTB / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

1h | Videos
10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

1h | Videos
Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

2h | Videos
The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

4h | Videos