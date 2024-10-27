Mutual Trust Bank PLC signs Tripartite Agreement with WeGro and Syngenta

Mutual Trust Bank (PLC) signed a Tripartite agreement with WeGro and Syngenta to scale up lending to marginal farmers nationwide.

Farmers will be allowed a credit line through an App to procure inputs from designated Syngenta outlets for their firming. This arrangement among MTB, WeGro, and Syngenta will ensure a better quality of production and smooth funding support for scaling up agri production.

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, AMD and Chief Business Officer of MTB, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Co-Founder and CEO of WeGro, and Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, Managing Director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD and CEO of MTB PLC.

Khalid Hossin, Head of the Digital Banking Division, Sanjib Kumar Dey, Head of the SME and agri Banking Division, and other MTB, WeGro, and Syngenta officials were also present at the event.

