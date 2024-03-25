Mutual Trust Bank PLC signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank for credit guarantee products

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with the Credit Guarantee Department of Bangladesh Bank on Credit Guarantee Facilities for Women entrepreneurs under BDT 3000 crore refinance Scheme and Agro-product processing sector under Tk1,400 crore refinance Scheme.

Nahid Rahman, Director, Credit Guarantee Department of Bangladesh Bank and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB exchanged the agreement. Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank graced the event as Chief Guest while Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Executive Director, of Bangladesh Bank also attended the event as a Special Guest. Senior officials from both institutions were also present at the signing ceremony.

MTB's MD & CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, enthusiastically thanked Bangladesh Bank for launching the Credit Guarantee program. He believes this initiative will be a major inspiration for banks and NBFI's.

