Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) & Pragati Life Insurance Limited ink historic bancassurance deal

Press Release
10 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 03:52 pm

With the promise to offer integrated financial services to the people of Bangladesh, Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and Pragati Life Insurance Limited has inked a historic Bancassurance agreement. 

It's worth mentioning here that Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company whereby the bank sells insurance products through its distribution channels. reads a press release. 

The deal, inked on 4 January 2024, at Mutual Trust Bank's head office, will play a substantial role in creating awareness about insurance and positively contribute to the overall economic development and risk mitigation of the countrymen.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB and M. Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance Limited were present at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the Bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212. 

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, AMD and GCRO, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, AMD & CBO. Md. Shafquat Hossain, DMD & head of Retail Banking, Md. Bakhteyer Hossain, DMD & COO and Md. Shamsul Islam, DMD & Head of Treasury from MTB and Md. Rafiqul Alam Bhuiyan, additional managing director, Quazi M Murshed, assistant managing director and Md. Jaharul Islam, SVP & head of Bancassurance from Pragati Life Insurance Limited along with other officials were also present at the ceremony.

 

