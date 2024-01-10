Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) & Pragati Life Insurance Limited ink historic bancassurance deal

With the promise to offer integrated financial services to the people of Bangladesh, Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and Pragati Life Insurance Limited has inked a historic Bancassurance agreement.

It's worth mentioning here that Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company whereby the bank sells insurance products through its distribution channels. reads a press release.

The deal, inked on 4 January 2024, at Mutual Trust Bank's head office, will play a substantial role in creating awareness about insurance and positively contribute to the overall economic development and risk mitigation of the countrymen.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB and M. Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance Limited were present at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the Bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212.

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, AMD and GCRO, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, AMD & CBO. Md. Shafquat Hossain, DMD & head of Retail Banking, Md. Bakhteyer Hossain, DMD & COO and Md. Shamsul Islam, DMD & Head of Treasury from MTB and Md. Rafiqul Alam Bhuiyan, additional managing director, Quazi M Murshed, assistant managing director and Md. Jaharul Islam, SVP & head of Bancassurance from Pragati Life Insurance Limited along with other officials were also present at the ceremony.